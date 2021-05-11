Phunware (PHUN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHUN stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 12.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

