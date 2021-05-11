Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $314,425.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $314,425.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000100 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.