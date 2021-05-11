PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE PCN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. 94,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,429. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

