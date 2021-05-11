PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:PMX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

