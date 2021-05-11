Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.62 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $53.84 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

