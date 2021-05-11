Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $33,201.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.88 or 0.00673159 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00019232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $962.05 or 0.01741442 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,622,958 coins and its circulating supply is 427,362,522 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

