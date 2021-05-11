Piper Sandler Lowers ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Price Target to $8.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 187.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASLN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 397,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,531,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

