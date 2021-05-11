Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

AXNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of AXNX opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. Axonics has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 524,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 265,766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at $13,229,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

