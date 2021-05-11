Piper Sandler Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Revolve Group by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $382,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

