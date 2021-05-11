PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,378.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $6,378.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001481 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,835,420 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.