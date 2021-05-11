Pizza Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,399.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Pizza has a market cap of $4.25 million and $42,399.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded 66.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000876 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00131467 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,204.93 or 0.03902247 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

