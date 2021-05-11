Plantronics (PLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Plantronics to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PLT opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

