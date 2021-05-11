Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,068,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,606 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

