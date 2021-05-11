PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Insider Leila Alland Sells 4,000 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00.

Shares of PMVP opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

