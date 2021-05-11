Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PLLWF opened at $1.38 on Friday. Polarean Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

