PolarityTE (PTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect PolarityTE to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Shares of PTE opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.11. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.58.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.