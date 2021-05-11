Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.15 or 0.00021303 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $19.24 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00656149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00250888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.47 or 0.01161597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.