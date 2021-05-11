PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $646,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after buying an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,792,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

PPG stock opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

