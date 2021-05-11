PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.