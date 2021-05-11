PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PQ Group traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.73. 12,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 305,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 117,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PQ Group Company Profile (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

