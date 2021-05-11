Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 150,000 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,964,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,614,239.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGEN. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

