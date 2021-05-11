Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. Preferred Apartment Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.830 EPS.

Shares of APTS opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $476.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

