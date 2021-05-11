Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRLD stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.