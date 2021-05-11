Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Peggy Scherle Sells 10,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peggy Scherle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70.

Shares of PRLD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 210,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

