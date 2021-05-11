Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$134.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$134.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$130.43.

PBH opened at C$120.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$77.21 and a 52-week high of C$123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 56.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.17.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.3200005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

