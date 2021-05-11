Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:PBH opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after acquiring an additional 126,368 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.