Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives $17.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:PVG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

