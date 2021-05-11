Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $849,566.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,174,628 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.