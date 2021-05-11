Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) COO Sells $1,303,840.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, reaching $157.46. 135,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,754. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

