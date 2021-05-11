Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 228,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 193,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

