Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.

