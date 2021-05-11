Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,222 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20,057.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,362 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,374,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 483,156 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,288,000 after buying an additional 337,127 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.