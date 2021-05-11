Private Advisor Group LLC Has $289,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.10. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75.

