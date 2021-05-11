Private Advisor Group LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after buying an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,906,000 after buying an additional 1,053,590 shares in the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In related news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

