Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $2,761,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,035,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,314,619. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average of $166.88. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

