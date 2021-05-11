Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.