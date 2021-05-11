Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) & Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Critical Survey

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.86, indicating that its stock price is 1,786% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $5.03 million 4.28 -$3.84 million N/A N/A Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -126.02% -213.18% -70.94% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.