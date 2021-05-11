Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 75,361 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 958,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

