Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 136 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $206.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average of $179.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

