Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $194.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $197.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

