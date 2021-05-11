Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

