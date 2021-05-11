Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.