Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 190 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.