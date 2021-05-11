Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $593.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $686.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,263.13, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,153 shares of company stock worth $84,053,529. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

