ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Lessened by 55I LLC

55I LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

