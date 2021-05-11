Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 80,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,264. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.