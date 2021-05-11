Proton Market Cap Hits $52.16 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $52.16 million and approximately $840,533.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00064211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00107809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.77 or 0.00800191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.22 or 0.09348341 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

