Provident Trust Co. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, reaching $459.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,841. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.