Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $79,944.91 and $507.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00060548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00783986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.85 or 0.09330870 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars.

