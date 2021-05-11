Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.